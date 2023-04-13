LSU Concludes Regular Season with Road Weekend at Vanderbilt, Kentucky

Nashville, Tenn. – The LSU women’s tennis team (11-8, 4-7 SEC) will play its final regular season matches of the season over the weekend, taking on Vanderbilt (12-9, 5-6 SEC) at noon CT on Friday, April 14th at the Lummis Family Tennis Center before ending the regular season with a match against Kentucky (12-11, 4-7 SEC) at 10 a.m. CT on Sunday, April 16th at the Boone Tennis Complex.

Vanderbilt (Apr. 14)

Kentucky (Apr. 16)

Versus Vanderbilt

In the series history, Vanderbilt holds a 30-17 lead, but LSU has claimed the win in the past three matchups. Last year at the LSU Tennis Complex, LSU claimed the doubles point and rallied from a 3-2 deficit to win the match, 4-3. Mia Rabinowitz and Safiya Carrington earned singles wins before Ena Babic clinched the match at the final court.

The Commodores are 12-9 on the season, 5-6 in SEC play and are ranked No. 32 in the ITA team rankings. They are led in singles by Celle-Belle Mohr, a sophomore from France who is 14-6 when playing at the No. 1 singles spot for Vanderbilt. She is ranked No. 34 in the latest ITA singles rankings.

Vanderbilt’s doubles performance has been strong this season, posting a 29-16 record across all three courts. Mohr and Marcella Cruz have been the standout pair, posting a 9-2 record primarily playing at the No. 2 spot and are currently on a three-match winning streak.

Versus Kentucky

LSU holds the lead in the series history by a margin of 23-22. The two teams split their meetings last season, with LSU winning 4-1 in the regular season at the LSU Tennis Complex and Kentucky claiming a 4-2 win in the first round of the 2022 SEC Tournament.

The Wildcats are 12-11 entering the weekend, 4-7 in conference play and are ranked No. 57 in the ITA team rankings. In singles, Florencia Urrutia leads the Wildcats with a 14-5 record primarily playing at the top court. She has earned six wins in SEC play and is the lone representative for the Wildcats in the singles rankings, checking in at No. 41.

In doubles, Carlotta Molina teams with Elizabeth Stevens and has a 13-5 record this season. The two are the lone ranked pair in doubles, checking in at No. 29 in the doubles rankings released on Tuesday.

Tiger Tidbits

When last in action last weekend, the Tigers earned their third and fourth SEC wins of the season, defeating Mississippi State, 6-1, on Friday night and ending the weekend with a 5-2 win over Ole Miss on Sunday.

Anastasiya Komar earned conference honors for the first time in her career as she was named SEC Co-Player of the Week on Wednesday. Komar went perfect in singles and doubles last weekend and was scored crucial points to help the Tigers secure team victories. Her singles win on Sunday was her 30th of the season, making her the first Tiger since 2016 to earn at least 30 singles wins in a season. She also moved up to No. 17 in the ITA singles rankings this week, her highest ranking of her career yet.

In addition to Komar at No. 17 in the singles rankings, Kylie Collins moved up to No. 29 after earning two singles wins over the weekend at the No. 2 spot. As a doubles duo, the two remained in the Top 10 after moving to No. 10. The pair have only recently began playing together, but boast a 6-0 record in dual matches this season at the top court and have picked up three wins against ranked opponents along the way.

In addition to her strong play on the court, Collins was recognized off the court as well as a member of the SEC Community Service team on Thursday. Collins worked a variety of events through LSU Tiger Life as well as outside of Baton Rouge such as her work at the Tough Tennis Academy in Naples, Florida.

Senior Safiya Carrington is enjoying her most successful season yet as a Tiger, boasting an 11-6 singles record across the No. 2-4 singles spots. Her seven SEC wins ranks second on the team and is a career high for the South Hadley, Massachusetts native. In doubles, her ten wins in dual matches with four different partners ranks her third in the squad.

The doubles point has been a consistent strength this season with LSU claiming it in 15 out of 19 contests. The No. 1 doubles court has a record of 14-2, No. 2 boasts an 11-4 record and No. 3 has a 10-8 tally in dual matches to combine for an overall doubles record of 35-14.

