Louisiana Native, Jordan Wright, To Join LSU Basketball Team

BATON ROUGE – Jordan Wright, a Louisiana native who played the last four seasons for Vanderbilt, has officially completed his transfer to LSU to join Coach Matt McMahon’s Tiger program for the 2023-24 season.

Wright played four years of high school basketball at The Dunham School in Baton Rouge.

Wright, 6-6, the 2022 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, was third on the Commodores last year in scoring at 10.6 points per game, second in rebounding at 5.1 boards a game and second in assists with 71, averaging 24.7 minutes per game. He also led the team in steals with 39.

This past season he posted 20 double figure scoring games and became the 51st member of Vanderbilt’s 1,000 career point club on Jan. 21, 2023 at Georgia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jordan Wright back to Louisiana for his final college season,” said Coach McMahon. “We love his skill level, IQ, and versatility on the court. Jordan will bring leadership, a strong work ethic and toughness to our program. I look forward to coaching him in Baton Rouge.”

At The Dunham School in Baton Rouge, Wright averaged 20 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals as a senior. He was first-team all-state as a senior, a three-time first-team All-Metro selection and a three-time district MVP.

Dunham won state championships in both 2018 and 2019, his junior and senior seasons in high school. He was a Summa Cum Laude graduate at The Dunham School and a member of the National Honor Society.

In four years at Vanderbilt, he appeared in 124 games with 74 starts, averaging 9.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for his career with 61 double-digit scoring games with 10 double doubles.

Wright is scheduled to receive his degrees in communications studies and human and organizational development at May commencement exercises at Vanderbilt.