BATON ROUGE, La. – Junior Ben Koch was named to the 2023 SEC Community Service Team the league announced on Thursday afternoon.

Koch is the definition of a leader in his community and on campus. The Tiger was involved in the Helpful Tiger Drive where he helped gather school supplies for local foster children. Additionally, Koch partnered with Basket of Hope where he helped put together care baskets for children admitted to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

On LSU’s campus, Koch is a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SACC). Through his position, the Junior helps plan events on campus to unite and support fellow student-athletes throughout the year. With the help of SACC, Koch has also encouraged student-athletes to volunteer in the Baton Rouge community.

Outside of athletics, Koch is also a volunteer with LSU’s Baptist College Ministry (BCM) where he helps organize and work community outreach events.

Through all of his community service, Koch is most proud of the work he has done with the Miracle League where he is an active volunteer.

The Abbeville, La. native is also active in his hometown community. During Christmas break, Koch volunteers with his local church to work a toy drive to provide gifts to underprivileged kids in his area.