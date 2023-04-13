LSU Gold
Women's Golf

Gallery: Women's Golf at SEC Championships (Stroke Play, Day 2)

+0
Aine Donegan | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Aine Donegan | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Latanna Stone | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Edit Hertzman, Alden Wallace | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Carla Tejedo | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Aine Donegan | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Latanna Stone | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Carla Tejedo, Alexis Rather | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Edit Hertzman | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Alden Wallace | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Garrett Runion | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Alexis Rather | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Ingrid Lindblad | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Ingrid Lindblad, Carla Tejedo | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Latanna Stone | Photo by: Peter Nguyen

Tigers Top Qualifier For Match Play In SEC Women's Golf; Face Ole Miss In Quarterfinal Saturday At 7 AM

Carla Tejedo led the LSU team with a five-under par round of 67 on Friday. Photo by Peter Nguyen.
Tiger Golf Team Handles Conditions, Has Lead After 36 In SEC Championship Qualifying

Aine Donegan fired a 1-under 71 in the second round on Thursday. Photo by Peter Nguyen.
Gallery: Women's Golf at SEC Championships (Stroke Play, Day 1)