Collins Named to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Junior Kylie Collins of the LSU women’s tennis team was named to the 2023 SEC Community Service Team, the league office announced on Thursday afternoon.

The SEC Community Service Team is a yearly team released by the conference in a continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition. All league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men’s and women’s sports being chosen from 1999-2003.

Collins has led community efforts for the LSU women’s tennis team in her first season in Baton Rouge. She has logged multiple hours through different events hosted by LSU Tiger Life, the LSU Athletics’ Student-Athlete Development unit. Collins worked events such as Martin Luther King Day of Service at the LA Key Academy, where LSU athletes set up a field day featuring a variety of sports for the children in the school. She also created postcards for different events at LSU or for surrounding schools, such as helping create Valentine’s Day cards for elementary schools around the area. Additionally, she worked open houses and clinics hosted at the LSU Tennis Complex throughout the school year.

Outside of LSU Tiger Life, Collins has also worked with children and youth with different organizations. She worked as an instructor with Ace the Future, an organization that works alongside the Tough Tennis Academy in Naples, Florida that gives underprivileged tennis players an opportunity to develop their skills who would normally be unable to financially afford lessons and tournament access. She also worked with LSU’s National L Club in their Junior Tigers program, coaching young students from the Louisiana Key Academy in Baton Rouge.

In addition to her community service, Collins has also been a standout student in her first year at LSU. Most recently, she was named a student athlete of the month in March by the LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes. Nominated by Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs, he said “Kylie has been a great addition to the program and Student-Athlete population at LSU. Her ability to hit the ground running both academically and athletically was very impressive. We really appreciate her great attitude and willingness to take on challenging tasks. The Academic Center enjoys what she adds to our student population and the opportunity to witness her growth as a student, athlete, and leader.”

Collins and the Tigers are back on the courts this weekend for the final pair of regular season matches, opening with an away match at Vanderbilt at noon CT on Friday, April 14.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten , on Instagram @LSUWTen , and on www.Facebook.com/lsuwten.