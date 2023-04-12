Track and Field Set to Compete in California and Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program will be on the road for the last time till the NCAA Preliminary Round in Jacksonville, Fla. The first meet kicking off will be the Bryan Clay Invitational, hosted by Azusa Pacific in Azusa, Calif. A day later the Tigers will compete in Tom Jones Memorial, hosted by Florida in Gainesville, Fla.

A total of 11 LSU athletes (six women, five men) will travel to the Bryan Clay Invitational. The team traveling there will consist of middle-distance/distance runners. All three days of competition will be streamed on FloTrack; the streaming service requires a paid subscription to watch. The final heat sheets and schedule will be available before tomorrow’s events.

LSU will have 37 athletes (24 men, 13 women) competing in Florida this week. The two-day meet will start for the Tigers on Friday at 1:00 p.m. CT with the women’s long jump. Both days of the meet will be available on SEC Network+; the streaming service requires a paid subscription to watch.

Alongside LSU, teams competing at Tom Jones will be Alabama, Baylor, Clemson, UCF, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas Tech, and others.

Teams competing at Bryan Clay will be Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado State, Iowa State, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and others.

