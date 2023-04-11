Week Nine National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU ranks inside the top 15 in each of the four major polls in week nine’s national rankings release.

The Tigers rank No. 12 in the USA Softball Poll, No. 13 in the NFCA Poll, remain at No. 10 in the Extra Inning Softball Poll and ranks No. 11 in the D1Softball Poll. LSU defeated Missouri in the three-game series last weekend, 2-1 and has won nine of its last 10 games.

LSU will host No. 1 Oklahoma in tonight’s midweek tilt at 6 p.m. before hitting the road to face No. 21/24 Auburn in a three-game series April 14-16 at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Ala.

