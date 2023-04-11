Beach Remains No. 5 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team remains at No. 5 is the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

The Tigers are back home at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for the Battle on the Bayou Tournament. On Friday, LSU faces Nicholls at 1:00 p.m. CT and No. 10 Stanford at 6:00 p.m. On Saturday, the Tigers play UNF at 10:30 a.m. CT and HCU at 2:00 p.m.

AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH COACHES POLL: APRIL 11

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous Rank 1 TCU (28) 560 28-0 1 2 USC 532 21-1 2 3 UCLA 494 26-2 4 4 Florida State 483 27-4 3 5 LSU 441 21-9 5 6 LMU 419 21-4 7 7 GCU 397 17-5 6 8 Hawai’i 362 22-6 8 9 California 342 21-6 9 10 Stanford 304 20-9 10 11 Long Beach State 279 19-11 12 12 FIU 220 14-14 T-13 13 Washington 215 14-12 T-13 14 Georgia State 214 15-13 11 15 FAU 181 13-11 15 16 South Carolina 111 15-10 16 17 Tulane 95 16-8 17 18 Stetson 82 16-12 20 19 Pepperdine 48 15-7 18 20 Arizona 41 18-6 NR

Others receiving votes: North Florida (38), FGCU (6), UT Martin (6), Coastal Carolina (3), and Arizona State (3).

Dropped Out: North Florida

Next Poll: April 18