Beach Remains No. 5 in AVCA Poll
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team remains at No. 5 is the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.
The Tigers are back home at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for the Battle on the Bayou Tournament. On Friday, LSU faces Nicholls at 1:00 p.m. CT and No. 10 Stanford at 6:00 p.m. On Saturday, the Tigers play UNF at 10:30 a.m. CT and HCU at 2:00 p.m.
AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH COACHES POLL: APRIL 11
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|Record
|Previous Rank
|1
|TCU (28)
|560
|28-0
|1
|2
|USC
|532
|21-1
|2
|3
|UCLA
|494
|26-2
|4
|4
|Florida State
|483
|27-4
|3
|5
|LSU
|441
|21-9
|5
|6
|LMU
|419
|21-4
|7
|7
|GCU
|397
|17-5
|6
|8
|Hawai’i
|362
|22-6
|8
|9
|California
|342
|21-6
|9
|10
|Stanford
|304
|20-9
|10
|11
|Long Beach State
|279
|19-11
|12
|12
|FIU
|220
|14-14
|T-13
|13
|Washington
|215
|14-12
|T-13
|14
|Georgia State
|214
|15-13
|11
|15
|FAU
|181
|13-11
|15
|16
|South Carolina
|111
|15-10
|16
|17
|Tulane
|95
|16-8
|17
|18
|Stetson
|82
|16-12
|20
|19
|Pepperdine
|48
|15-7
|18
|20
|Arizona
|41
|18-6
|NR
Others receiving votes: North Florida (38), FGCU (6), UT Martin (6), Coastal Carolina (3), and Arizona State (3).
Dropped Out: North Florida
Next Poll: April 18