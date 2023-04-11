LSU Gold
Nike Black LSU Tigers 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt
Beach Volleyball

+0
Beach Remains No. 5 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team remains at No. 5 is the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

The Tigers are back home at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for the Battle on the Bayou Tournament. On Friday, LSU faces Nicholls at 1:00 p.m. CT and No. 10 Stanford at 6:00 p.m. On Saturday, the Tigers play UNF at 10:30 a.m. CT and HCU at 2:00 p.m.

 

AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH COACHES POLL: APRIL 11

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous Rank
1 TCU (28) 560 28-0 1
2 USC 532 21-1 2
3 UCLA 494 26-2 4
4 Florida State 483 27-4 3
5 LSU 441 21-9 5
6 LMU 419 21-4 7
7 GCU 397 17-5 6
8 Hawai’i 362 22-6 8
9 California 342 21-6 9
10 Stanford 304 20-9 10
11 Long Beach State 279 19-11 12
12 FIU 220 14-14 T-13
13 Washington 215 14-12 T-13
14 Georgia State 214 15-13 11
15 FAU 181 13-11 15
16 South Carolina 111 15-10 16
17 Tulane 95 16-8 17
18 Stetson 82 16-12 20
19 Pepperdine 48 15-7 18
20 Arizona 41 18-6 NR

Others receiving votes: North Florida (38), FGCU (6), UT Martin (6), Coastal Carolina (3), and Arizona State (3).

Dropped Out: North Florida

Next Poll: April 18

 

