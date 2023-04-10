NEW ORLEANS, La. – The No. 45 LSU men’s tennis team (12-9, 2-8 SEC) defeated No. 39 Tulane for the second time this season by a score of 4-1 on Monday, April 10 at the City Park Tennis Center.

Doubles

On court 2, Welsh Hotard and Stefan Latinovic faced Benji Jacobson and Billy Suarez, the Tigers won 6-3.

Ronnie Hohmann and Nick Watson competed against Luka Petrovic and Sam Scherer on court 1, clinching the doubles point 6-3. The Tigers took the lead 1-0.

In the No. 3 spot, Chen Dong and George Stoupe faced Luc Hoejimans and Fynn Kuenkler. The Tiger duo were up 5-3 when the match went unfinished.

Singles

Julien Penzlin competed against Alex Bancila on court 5, winning 6-4, 6-3. LSU’s lead extended to 2-0.

In the No. 6 spot, Stoupe faced Rafael de Alba. The Tiger won 6-4, 6-3 and advanced LSU’s lead to 3-0.

On court 3, Dong faced off against Suarez. The Tiger took set one 6-3, but The Green Wave came back to win the match 6-1, 6-4. Tulane closed the score gap 3-1.

Latinovic competed against Petrovic on court. Petrovic took set one 6-3. Latinovic battled back to win the match 6-3, 6-3, clinching the match for LSU 4-1.

No. 78 Hohmann faced No. 122 Kuinkler in the No. 1 spot. Set one went to the Green Wave 6-3, but Hohmann came back to even the match 6-1 in the second set. The third set was tied 5-5 when the match went unfinished.

On court 4, Hotard competed against Hoejimans. Hoejimans took set one 7-6(1) and was up 5-3 in the second set when play went unfinished.

Up Next

The Tigers are set to host Auburn on Friday, April 14 at 5:00 p.m. at the LSU Tennis Complex

#45 LSU 4, #39 Tulane 1

Singles competition

#122 Fynn Kuenkler (TLN) vs. #78 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 6-3, 1-6, 5-5, unfinished

2. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Luka Petrovic (TLN) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

3. Billy Suarez (TLN) def. Chen Dong (LSU) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

4. Luc Hoeijmans (TLN) vs. Welsh Hotard (LSU) 7-6 (7-1), 5-3, unfinished

5. Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Alex Bancila (TLN) 6-4, 6-3

6. George Stoupe (LSU) d ef. Rafael de Alba (TLN) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. Ronald Hohmann/Nick Watson (LSU) def. Luka Petrovic/Sam Scherer (TLN) 6-3

2. Welsh Hotard/Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Benji Jacobson/Billy Suarez (TLN) 6-3

3. Luc Hoeijmans/Fynn Kuenkler (TLN) vs. Chen Dong/George Stoupe (LSU) 3-5, unfinished

Match Notes:

LSU 12-9; National ranking #45

Tulane Men 13-10; National ranking #39

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (5,6,3,2)