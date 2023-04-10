LSU’s Haskew Tied for 11th After 36 Holes to Lead Tigers at Aggie Invitational

BATON ROUGE – Luke Haskew fired rounds of 72 and 70 and stands in a tie for 11th place after 36 holes of the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Golf Club in Bryan-College Station, Texas.

As a team, LSU is tied for ninth place at 8-over 584. The Tigers shot rounds of 292 and 292 and are only six shots out of fourth place. Louisville leads the 13-team event at 20-under, followed by Texas A&M (-9), TCU (-7), Baylor (+2) and Little Rock (+4).

Haskew carded a pair of birdies on the first 18 and then followed that with four birdies over the second 18 holes on Monday to cap the day at 2-under. Max Kennedy of Louisville leads the individual standings at 7-under 137. Haskew enters the final round just four strokes out of second place.

Connor Gaunt followed his even par opening round of 72 with a 1-over 73 and is tied for 26th place. Other scores for the Tigers include Garrett Barber at 4-over 148 (73-75), followed by Drew Doyle (75-77) and Cohen Trolio (78-74), who are both at 8-over.

Individually, LSU’s Nicholas Arcement shot rounds of 70 and 75 and is tied for 26th place in the standings at 1-over 145.

The 54-hole event concludes on Tuesday with the final 18 holes. Live results can be found at www.golfstat.com.