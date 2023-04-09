BATON ROUGE, La. – The Jay Johnson Show has a new start time for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The weekly one-hour radio call-in program will now begin at 6 p.m. CT Monday live from TJ Ribs Restaurant on South Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.

The Jay Johnson Show is hosted by the “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair, and it airs on selected LSU Sports Radio Network stations, including network flagship WDGL-FM 98.1 in Baton Rouge.

The show can also be heard free at www.LSUsports.net/live.

Fans are invited to call in at (800) 315-8255, submit questions to @LSUradio on Twitter, and submit questions on the LSU Sports Mobile App.

More details about the show may be found at www.LSUsports.net/coachesshows.