LSU Travels to Aggie Invitational for Final Tuneup before SEC Championships

BATON ROUGE – LSU will have its final tune-up before next week’s conference championships when the Tigers join a 13-team field at the Aggie Invitational in Bryan-College Station, Texas.

The 54-hole event will be played at the par-72, 7,227-yard Traditions Club. The 54-hole tournament features two rounds on Monday followed by Tuesday’s final 18 holes. Play commences with tee times between 7:30-9:30 a.m. both days.

LSU and host Texas A&M are the two SEC teams in the field. They will be joined by Top 50 teams in No. 27 Baylor, No. 33 Louisville, No. 38 TCU, and No. 47 Houston. LSU enters the event ranked No. 41, while the Aggies are No. 15.

LSU’s lineup is led by Drew Doyle, who leads the Tigers with a 71.07 stroke average. Doyle, who has a team-best five Top 10 finishes, including three in the Top 5, is coming off a 3-under 213 at last week’s Mossy Oak Collegiate.

Doyle will be joined in the lineup by Garrett Barber (71.29 stroke average), Cohen Trolio (73.9), Luke Haskew (72.5) and Connor Gaunt (73.95). Nicholas Arcement (73.05) will compete as an individual.

Following the Aggie Invitational, LSU will travel to the SEC Championships on April 19-23 at St. Simon’s Island, Ga.

Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com.