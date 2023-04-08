No. 5 Tigers Go 3-1 at the Unconquered Invitational; taking down No. 7 LMU and No. 15 FAU

Tallahassee, Fl. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team goes 3-1 at the Unconquered Invitational, moving to 19-9.

“This was the first time in a while that I feel that we really made strides towards who we are supposed to be,” said head coach Russell Brock. “The matches today we really played with great focus. We did a good job of implementing our training from the week and our game plans for the matches.”

LSU is back home next weekend for the Battle on the Bayou tournament to finish out the regular season. The Tigers will face Nicholls State, No. 10 Stanford, No. 19 UNA and HBU.

“Looking forward to a wonderful Easter Day off to celebrate and recover,” said Brock. “szr4This week we will have plenty of things to work on before our last home event of the year. Looking forward to continuing our improvement.”

The Tigers began the day with a 3-0 sweep over No. 15 FAU. All courts won in straight sets. Kylie DeBerg and Ellie Shank won Court 1, 21-18 and 21-12. On Court 5 Melia Lindner and Amber Haynes won, 21-18 and 21-18. Grace Seits and Parker Bracken took care of business on Court 2 winning, 21-17 and 21-15. Courts 3 and 4 did not finish.

After a break, LSU faced Southern Miss and swept them, 3-0. All courts won in straight sets. Brooke Blutriech and Ella Larkin came out on fire on Court 5 winning, 21-7 and 21-9. Seits and Bracken won Court 2, 21-12 and 21-12. DeBerg and Shank took care of business on Court 1 winning, 21-11 and 21-12. Courts 3 and 4 did not finish.

LSU – 3, FAU – 0

Kylie Deberg/Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Ellie Austin/Christine Jarman (FAU) 21-19, 21-12 Parker Bracken/Grace Seits (LSU) def. Ashleigh Adams/Julie Honzovicova (FAU) 21-17, 21-15 Reilly Allred/Hannah Brister (LSU) vs. Jillienne Cloud/Emma Grace Robertson (FAU) 21-17, 20-12, unfinished Lara Boos/Ella Larkin (LSU) vs. Courtney Moon/Marketa Svozilova (FAU) 25-27, 12-16, unfinished Amber Haynes/Melia Linder (LSU) def. Logan Mignerey/Stephanie Young (FAU) 21-18, 21-18

LSU – 3, USM – 0