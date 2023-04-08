BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 45 LSU men’s tennis team is set to travel to New Orleans to face No. 39 Tulane for the second time this season on Monday, April 10 at 1:00 p.m. at the City Park Tennis Center.

The Tigers roster currently holds No. 78 Ronnie Hohmann and No. 101 Chen Dong. In doubles, Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic are No. 49 in the rankings.

Scouting the Green Wave

Tulane currently holds an overall 13-9 record on the season. Most recently, the Green Wave fell to UCF 4-0. LSU last faced Tulane on February 11, 2023, in Baton Rouge, with the Tigers winning 6-1.

The Green Wave’s Fynn Kuenkler is currently ranked No. 122 in singles.

