STARKVILLE, Miss. – The No. 45 LSU men’s tennis team (11-9, 2-8 SEC) fell to No. 14 Mississippi State (18-5, 6-4 SEC) by a score of 6-1 on Friday, April 7 at the Rula Tennis Pavilion..

Doubles

Welsh Hotard and Stefan Latinovic teamed up to face Petar Jovanonvic and Ewen Lumsden on court 2. The Bulldogs took the match 6-2.

In the No. 3 spot, Chen Dong and George Stoupe competed against Gregor Ramskogler and Benito Sanchez Martinez, winning 6-1.

Ronnie Hohmann and Nick Watson faced Nemanja Malesevic and Michal Novansky. The Tiger duo won 6-4, clinching the doubles point for LSU and taking the lead 1-0.

Singles

On court 4, Hotard competed against No. 93 Lumsden. The Bulldog won in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 and tied the match 1-1.

Stoupe faced Sanchez Martinez in the No, 5 spot. The Bulldog secured the win 7-5, 6-3 and Mississippi State took the lead 2-1.

No. 101 Dong took the court against No. 125 Carles Hernandez on court 3. The Tiger fought hard, taking the first set 6-4. but Hernandez took the match 6-0, 6-2. Mississippi State’s lead extended to 3-1

In the No. 6 spot, Julien Penzlin faced Ramskogler. The first set went to Penzlin 6-1. The Bulldog came back 7-6(5), 6-2 and clinched the match for Mississippi State 4-1. The rest of the matches continued to play out.

Latinovic competed against Jovanovic in a three set battle on court 2. The Bulldog won the first set 6-4 before Latinovic evened the match 6-3. In the third set, Jovanovic secured the win 7-6(6). Mississippi State’s score advanced to 5-1.

On court 1, No. 78 Hohmann faced No. 118 Malesevic. The first set went to Malesevic 7-5. Hohmann came back in set two 7-5. In the third set, the Bulldog won 6-4. The final score of the match ws 6-1 Mississippi State.

Up Next

The Tigers are set to travel to New Orleans to face Tulane on Monday, April 10 at 1:00 p.m. CT.

#14 Mississippi State 6, #45 LSU 1

Singles competition

#118 Nemanja Malesevic (MS) def. #78 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 7-5, 5-7, 6-4

2. Petar Jovanovic (MS) def. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6)

3. #125 Carles Hernandez (MS) def. #101 Chen Dong (LSU) 4-6, 6-0, 6-2

4. #93 Ewen Lumsden (MS) def. Welsh Hotard (LSU) 6-3, 6-3

5. Benito Sanchez Martinez (MS) def. George Stoupe (LSU) 7-5, 6-3

6. Gregor Ramskogler (MS) def. Julien Penzlin (LSU) 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

Doubles competition

Ronald Hohmann/Nick Watson (LSU) def. Nemanja Malesevic/Michal Novansky (MS) 6-4

2. Petar Jovanovic/Ewen Lumsden (MS) def. Welsh Hotard/Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 6-2

3. Chen Dong/George Stoupe (LSU) def. Gregor Ramskogler/B. Sanchez Martinez (MS) 6-1

Match Notes:

LSU 11-9, 2-8 SEC; National ranking #45

Mississippi State 18-5, 6-4 SEC; National ranking #14

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (4,5,3,6,2,1)