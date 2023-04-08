LSU Faces Ole Miss on Sunday; Set to Honor Four on Senior Day

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (10-8, 3-7 SEC) will host its final home match of the 2023 dual season on Sunday against the Ole Miss Rebels (9-9, 3-7 SEC) at noon CT on Sunday.

Pickleball courts will be open to play on the south courts starting at 10 a.m. CT till the match begins at noon. 15 minutes before the match begins, LSU will honor its four graduating seniors with a special ceremony. Additionally, free LSU Tennis T-shirts will be available to the first 50 fans in attendance. All matches to the LSU Tennis Complex are free of charge.

Ole Miss (Apr. 9)

Versus Ole Miss

Sunday’s meeting with the 50th between the two teams, with Ole Miss leading the series by a margin of 31-18. When the two teams met last season in Oxford, Ole Miss came out on top in a 4-1 contest.

The Rebels are 9-9 on the season and 3-7 in SEC play. In singles, they boast three players with 15+ wins (Reka Zadori – 18, Lillian Gabrielsen – 16, Ludmila Kareisova – 15). Gabrielsen returns to the LSU Tennis Complex for the first time since the 2022 ITA Southern Regional last October, where she finished as a runner-up to LSU’s Anastasiya Komar. In doubles, Gabrielsen and partner Kelsey Mize lead the team with a 10-6 overall record and an 8-3 record in dual matches.

Senior Snippets

Graduate student Mia Rabinowitz and the senior trio of Safiya Carrington, Maggie Cubitt and Nina Geissler will be honored before the match for their years as Tigers. Rabinowitz played her undergraduate career at Illinois, where she earned honors such as Big 10 Athlete of the Week twice in her playing career and various academic awards such as Academic All-Big Ten, Academic All-SEC and ITA Scholar Athlete honors. Rabinowitz has spent the past two seasons at LSU, where she’s earned 16 singles and 21 doubles wins as well as academic achievements in the form of SEC Honor Roll and ITA Scholar Athlete.

The senior trio of Carrington, Cubitt and Geissler will play at the LSU Tennis Complex for the final time in their careers. The three began their LSU careers in the fall of 2019 and helped lead the Tigers to a strong start in 2020 before COVID-19 shut the season down. The impact of the trio was especially felt in the 2021 dual season, where the Tigers rose as high as No. 8 in the team rankings and hosted an NCAA regional for the first time in program history.

Carrington has enjoyed a decorated career at LSU, having received All-SEC honors twice in her career (Second Team – 2021 & 2022) as well as SEC Player of the Week once. Additionally, she has received All-Louisiana honors all three years she’s been eligible. Geissler has joined her on the All-Louisiana teams twice as well as earned spots on the SEC Academic Honor Roll and named ITA Scholar Athlete multiple times. Cubitt rounds out the trio with academic honors such as spots on the SEC Academic Honor Roll and ITA Scholar Athlete teams.

Tiger Tidbits

LSU opened the weekend with a 6-1 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday night. The Tigers claimed the doubles point and scored singles points from Komar, Collins, Carrington, Vishwase and Rabinowitz.

Anastasiya Komar and Kylie Collins have been in fine doubles form over the past month, boasting a 5-0 record in dual play at the top doubles court. The pair have quickly surged up the rankings as a result, checking in at No. 7 in the latest ITA doubles rankings.

In addition to her success in doubles, Komar has led the Tigers in singles action all season. She has a dual play record of 15-2 playing at the No. 1 & 2 singles courts and has eight wins over ranked opponents this season. Overall, her singles record is 29-7 dating back to the fall.

The sister duo of Safiya and Noor Carrington have also recently emerged as a successful doubles duo, posting a 3-2 record over the past two weekends. Two of those wins came against ranked opponents and the sisters made their debut in the latest doubles rankings as a result, checking in at No. 73.

The doubles point has been a consistent strength this season with LSU claiming it in 14 out of 18 contests. The No. 1 doubles court has a record of 13-2, No. 2 boasts a 10-4 record and No. 3 has a 10-7 tally in dual matches to combine for an overall doubles record of 33-13.

