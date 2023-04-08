Dobles Selected To Puerto Rican Women’s National Team For Upcoming Camp

BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer player Taylor Dobles was selected to join the Puerto Rico Women’s National Team for their upcoming camp in April at the Chula Vista Training Center.

The Puerto Rican Football Federation is the governing body of association football in Puerto Rico.

A native of Pembroke Pines, Florida, Dobles will join the team from April 8-13 for the team’s upcoming camp in California, where she and the team will compete against Tijuana in a friendly match at Caliente Stadium on April 11.

The forward’s Puerto Rican descent comes from her grandparents on her father’s side, making her eligible to compete for the national team.

Dobles appeared in all 21 matches for the Tigers last season and tallied two goals, two assists, and 880 minutes on the pitch. In her career, she has earned the start in 24 matches for the Tigers and recorded five goals and 18 shots on goal.

The senior completed her bachelor’s degree in business in December and will return for her final season with the Tigers in 2023.