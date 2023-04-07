Track and Field Hosting Lloyd Wills Invitational on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field is back in Baton Rouge for the Lloyd Wills Invitational hosted at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Saturday, April 8. There will be no live streams available, and the meet is free for anyone to attend.

LSU will have 49 athletes (27 men, 22 women) competing this weekend at the Lloyd Wills Invitational. The meet is set to start at 10:45 a.m. CT with the women’s hammer throw on Saturday. The Tigers will begin the meet with the men’s hammer throw at 11:30 a.m. with Jevan Parara and Luke Witte competing.

This meet was named after a legendary LSU Tiger in Lloyd Wills. Wills joined the Tigers in 1969, making him the university’s first African-American student to compete in varsity athletics. By the end of his collegiate career, Wills had 54 first-place finishes, 12 LSU records and three SEC records. He was a five-time SEC Champion, 10-time First Team All-SEC selection and was ranked as an All-American 17 times in the 440-yard dash, sprint medley, 440-yard relay, 880-yard relay and mile relay. Wills graduated from LSU in 1973 with a degree in education. The New Orleans, La., native was a member of the 2021 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame induction class and will be honored at the meet after the national anthem (1:55 p.m.).

LSU has nine athletes listed to make their individual-event debuts this weekend, to go along with four professional Tigers making individual-event debuts. Two of the four members in the nation-leading 4×100-meter relay (Dorian Camel and Godson Oghenebrume) will be debuting in the men’s 100 meter and 200 meter. Middle-distance star, Michaela Rose, is set to debut in the women’s 800 meter, which she finished the indoor season as a First Team All-American for.

