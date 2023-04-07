LSU Goes 1-1 on Day One of the Unconquered Invitational; Defeating No. 7 LMU and Falling to No. 3 FSU

Tallahassee, Fl. – The No. 5 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 1-1 on day one of the Unconquered Invitational; defeating No. 7 LMU and falling to No. 3 FSU.

“I was actually pretty pleased with our energy and our play,” said head coach Russell Brock. “I’d much prefer a better result in the second match, but we have to just keep fighting and believing that we are going to win these matches down the road.”

On Saturday, LSU will start the morning with a top 25 matchup against No. 15 FAU at 8:45 a.m. CT and finish off the weekend with a match against Southern Miss at 11:15 a.m.

“Tomorrow morning will be an important match against another tough opponent and I expect that we will respond to the challenge,” said Brock. “There’s no other option that to have a great day tomorrow.”

The Tigers started off the day with 3-2 win over No. 7 LMU. Grace Seits and Parker Bracken swept Court 2 winning, 21-14 and 21-17. Hannah Brister and Reilly Allred took care of business on Court 3 winning, 21-17 and 21-12. Kylie DeBerg and Ellie Shank lost the battle on Court 1 losing; 20-22 and 17-21. Brooke Blutreich and Kelly McCloskey lost Court 5, 17-21 and 16-21. Lara Boos and Ella Larkin battled on Court 4 and took the win in three sets; 21-18, 18-21 and 15-10.

After a break, LSU fought hard against No. 3 FSU, but came out with a loss of 4-1. Seits and Bracken moved over to Court 1 and lost, 13-21 and 14-21. Boos and Larkin came out with power winning Court 4, 21-18 and 21-15. Elizabeth Masters made her first appearance for the day with Shank on Court 2 and lost, 23-25 and 16-21. Brister and Allred fought on Court 3 but lost, 18-21 and 19-21. Melia Lindner and Amber Haynes made their first appearance on Court 5 with a battle and lost; 21-17, 15-21 and 13-15.

LSU – 4, LMU – 1

Paul, Melanie/Prihti, Vilhelmiina (LMU) def. Kylie Deberg/Ellie Shank (LSU) 22-20, 21-17 Parker Bracken/Grace Seits (LSU) def. Stevens, Alisha/Thorup, Abbey (LMU) 21-14, 21-17 Reilly Allred/Hannah Brister (LSU) def. Hooker, Chloe/Reffel, Isabelle (LMU) 21-17, 21-12 Lara Boos/Ella Larkin (LSU) def. Garder, Kristine/Ramirez, Jacinda (LMU) 21-18, 18-21, 15-10 Firnett, Madi/Tucker, Isabelle (LMU) def. Brooke Blutreich/Kelley McCloskey (LSU) 21-17, 21-16

FSU – 4, LSU – 1