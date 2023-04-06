Women’s Tennis Faces Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (9-8, 2-7 SEC) welcomes the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-10, 0-9 SEC) to the LSU Tennis Complex for a conference match at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, April 7.

This weekend will be the final home matches of the regular season for the Tigers. Friday’s match will feature a free slice of pizza to the first 50 fans on a first come, first serve basis. Admission is free of charge for all home matches at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Mississippi State (Apr. 7)

Versus Mississippi State

LSU holds a 34-12 lead in the series over the Bulldogs, including wins in the last three meetings between the teams. When the teams met last season in Starkville, LSU came out on top in a 4-1 win after claiming the doubles point and scoring singles wins from Taylor Bridges, Safiya Carrington and Nina Geissler.

The Bulldogs are 10-10 on the season and looking for their first win in SEC play. The Bulldogs have had individual success in singles, led by fifth-year graduate student Emma Antonaki with a 12-6 record in dual matches. Dharani Niroshan trails her teammate with an 8-4 record in dual matches and four wins in conference play thus far.

Tiger Tidbits

LSU is in action for its final home weekend of the regular season after dropping two contests last week. On Friday night, LSU was defeated by No. 4 Georgia, 5-2. Two days later on Sunday, the Tigers were narrowly defeated by No. 14 Tennessee, 4-3, in a match that went down to the final court.

Anastasiya Komar and Kylie Collins have been in fine doubles form over the past month, boasting a 4-0 record in dual play at the top doubles court. The pair have quickly surged up the rankings as a result, checking in at No. 7 in the latest ITA doubles rankings.

In addition to her success in doubles, Komar has led the Tigers in singles action all season. She has a dual play record of 14-2 playing at the No. 1 & 2 singles courts and has eight wins over ranked opponents this season. Overall, her singles record is 28-7 dating back to the fall. She entered the Top 25 in the ITA singles rankings for the first time this week, checking in at No. 22. The other Tiger to be ranked in the singles ranking is Kylie Collins, who moved to No. 31.

The sister duo of Safiya and Noor Carrington has also recently emerged as a successful doubles pair, posting a 3-1 record over the past two weekends. Two of those wins came against ranked opponents and the sisters made their debut in the latest doubles rankings as a result, checking in at No. 73.

The doubles point has been a consistent strength this season with LSU claiming it in 13 out of 17 contests. The No. 1 doubles court has a record of 12-2, No. 2 boasts a 10-3 record and No. 3 has a 9-7 tally in dual matches to combine for an overall record of 31-12.

