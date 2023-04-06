No. 5 LSU Travels to Florida for the Unconquered Invitational

Tallahassee, Fl. – The No. 5 LSU Beach Volleyball team travels to Florida for the Unconquered Invitational.

The Tigers will play four matches over two days before heading home. On Friday, LSU goes to battle against No. 7 LMU at 10:00 a.m. CT and No. 3 FSU at 12:30 p.m. On Sunday, LSU faces No. 15 FAU at 8:45 a.m. CT and Southern Miss at 11:15 a.m.

“I always look forward to seeing our squad play,” said head coach Russell Brock. “This is the time of the season where we expect to be playing our best. This weekend we will face some big tests and I’m excited to see our response. This team is so talented and I think we are finally ready to believe that.”

LSU is coming off the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, California going 1-3; falling to No. 2 USC, No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 Hawaii.