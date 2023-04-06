BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 45 LSU men’s tennis team is set to face No. 14 Mississippi State on the road on Friday, April 7 at 3:00 p.m. at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre.

The Tigers roster currently holds No. 78 Ronnie Hohmann and No. 101 Chen Dong. In doubles Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic are No. 49 in the rankings.

Scouting the Bulldogs

Mississippi State currently holds an overall 17-5 record, going 5-4 in conference play. Most recently, the Bulldogs defeated Alabama. The Tigers last faced Mississippi State on March 11, 2022, in Baton Rouge, with Mississippi State winning 4-3.

The Bulldogs currently hold three ranked singles players on their roster with No. 93 Ewen Lumsden, No. 118 Nemanja Malesevic and No. 125 Carles Hernandez. In doubles, the Bulldogs are represented by No. 59 duo Malesevic and Hernandez and No. 73 pair Lumsden and Peter Jovanovic.

