LSU Series Opener Against Missouri Moved Up

BATON ROUGE, La. – Due to potential inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area Thursday evening, the series opener between No. 11/12 LSU and Missouri has been moved up to 12 p.m. CT at Tiger Park.

Thursday’s game will now be streamed on SEC Network +.

