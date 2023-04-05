LSU Gold
Softball

+0
LSU Series Opener Against Missouri Moved Up

BATON ROUGE, La. – Due to potential inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area Thursday evening, the series opener between No. 11/12 LSU and Missouri has been moved up to 12 p.m. CT at Tiger Park.

Thursday’s game will now be streamed on SEC Network +.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball.

