Week Eight National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU moves up in both the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. LSU also ranks No. 10 in both the D1Softball Poll and Extra Inning Softball Poll.

The Tigers are tied at No. 11 in the USA Softball Poll with Washington and moves up two spots for the second consecutive week to No. 12 in the NFCA Poll. LSU went a perfect 5-0 in the 2023 Purple and Gold Challenge last weekend and are currently on a seven-game winning streak.

LSU jumps back into SEC play with a three-game series against Missouri April 6-8 at Tiger Park.

