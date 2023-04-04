Coffey Honored as SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Junior infielder Danieca Coffey is tabbed the SEC Player of the Week announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office. This is Coffey’s first SEC weekly accolade and LSU’s second consecutive league weekly winner.

Coffey led LSU with a .583 batting average behind seven hits and six runs scored in the 5-0 weekend of the Purple & Gold Challenge. She also recorded team-highs with seven walks and four stolen bases.

Coffey logged back-to-back multiple hit games to conclude the weekend and now has 18 multiple-hit games this season. Coffey went 3-for-3 in the weekend finale against NC State to mark her 10th career three-hit game. The Texas native currently leads the SEC with 54 hits (No 3 in the NCAA) and a .446 batting average.

LSU now has four total SEC weekly awards in the eight-week season.

