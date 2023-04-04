Beach Stays At No. 5 in AVCA Poll
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball stays at No. 5 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.
The Tigers are back on the road this weekend to Tallahassee, Florida for the Unconquered Invitational. On Friday, LSU goes to battle against No. 7 ULM and No. 3 FSU. On Saturday, the Tigers face No. 15 FAU and Southern Miss.
AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH COACHES POLL: APRIL 4
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|Record
|Previous Rank
|1
|TCU (28)
|579
|24-0
|1
|2
|USC (1)
|550
|17-1
|3
|3
|Florida State
|520
|24-3
|4
|4
|UCLA
|497
|22-2
|2
|5
|LSU
|447
|18-8
|5
|6
|GCU
|435
|17-5
|6
|7
|LMU
|402
|18-3
|7
|8
|Hawai’i
|386
|22-6
|8
|9
|California
|355
|18-5
|9
|10
|Stanford
|309
|17-6
|10
|11
|Georgia State
|282
|13-11
|11
|12
|Long Beach State
|263
|17-11
|12
|T-13
|FIU
|200
|10-14
|16
|T-13
|Washington
|200
|12-10
|13
|15
|FAU
|191
|12-8
|14
|16
|South Carolina
|158
|13-8
|15
|17
|Tulane
|89
|15-7
|20
|18
|Pepperdine
|53
|13-6
|19
|19
|North Florida
|51
|16-6
|NR
|20
|Stetson
|50
|13-11
|17
Others receiving votes: Arizona (49), FGCU (12), Coastal Carolina (6), Arizona State (4), and Charleston (1).
Dropped Out: Arizona
Next Poll: April 11