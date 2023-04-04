Beach Stays At No. 5 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball stays at No. 5 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

The Tigers are back on the road this weekend to Tallahassee, Florida for the Unconquered Invitational. On Friday, LSU goes to battle against No. 7 ULM and No. 3 FSU. On Saturday, the Tigers face No. 15 FAU and Southern Miss.

AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH COACHES POLL: APRIL 4

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous Rank 1 TCU (28) 579 24-0 1 2 USC (1) 550 17-1 3 3 Florida State 520 24-3 4 4 UCLA 497 22-2 2 5 LSU 447 18-8 5 6 GCU 435 17-5 6 7 LMU 402 18-3 7 8 Hawai’i 386 22-6 8 9 California 355 18-5 9 10 Stanford 309 17-6 10 11 Georgia State 282 13-11 11 12 Long Beach State 263 17-11 12 T-13 FIU 200 10-14 16 T-13 Washington 200 12-10 13 15 FAU 191 12-8 14 16 South Carolina 158 13-8 15 17 Tulane 89 15-7 20 18 Pepperdine 53 13-6 19 19 North Florida 51 16-6 NR 20 Stetson 50 13-11 17

Others receiving votes: Arizona (49), FGCU (12), Coastal Carolina (6), Arizona State (4), and Charleston (1).

Dropped Out: Arizona

Next Poll: April 11