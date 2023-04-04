LSU Gold
Beach Volleyball

Beach Stays At No. 5 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball stays at No. 5 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

The Tigers are back on the road this weekend to Tallahassee, Florida for the Unconquered Invitational. On Friday, LSU goes to battle against No. 7 ULM and No. 3 FSU. On Saturday, the Tigers face No. 15 FAU and Southern Miss.

 

AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH COACHES POLL: APRIL 4

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous Rank
1 TCU (28) 579 24-0 1
2 USC (1) 550 17-1 3
3 Florida State 520 24-3 4
4 UCLA 497 22-2 2
5 LSU 447 18-8 5
6 GCU 435 17-5 6
7 LMU 402 18-3 7
8 Hawai’i 386 22-6 8
9 California 355 18-5 9
10 Stanford 309 17-6 10
11 Georgia State 282 13-11 11
12 Long Beach State 263 17-11 12
T-13 FIU 200 10-14 16
T-13 Washington 200 12-10 13
15 FAU 191 12-8 14
16 South Carolina 158 13-8 15
17 Tulane 89 15-7 20
18 Pepperdine 53 13-6 19
19 North Florida 51 16-6 NR
20 Stetson 50 13-11 17

Others receiving votes: Arizona (49), FGCU (12), Coastal Carolina (6), Arizona State (4), and Charleston (1).

Dropped Out: Arizona

Next Poll: April 11

