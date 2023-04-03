USTFCCCA Outdoor Rankings – April 3, 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released their second list of national rankings for the 2023 outdoor season on Monday. The LSU women’s squad dropped five spots to No. 6, while the men dropped three spots to No. 5 in the nation for the first outdoor shuffle.

USTFCCCA Rankings

The men’s 4×100-meter relay team consisting of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Godson Oghenebrume clocked a time of 39.01 seconds to win the prelims at the Texas Relays on Friday. The men went on to improve their nation-leading time to 38.53 on Saturday, which ranks second in the world. The Tigers have now set the nation lead every week of the season so far.

Thelma Davies is one of two Tigers to rank in the top-10 in the nation for three or more events. Currently Davies holds a top 10 mark in the 4×100 (No. 6 – 43.40), 200 meter (No. 5 – 22.91), and 100 meter (No. 7 – 11.19). All three marks came from her performance at this past weekend’s Texas Relays.

Making an amazing comeback after missing a majority of the indoor season, Alia Armstrong is well on her way to having a historic season. In the women’s 100-meter hurdles this past weekend, Armstrong clocked the second-fastest time in the world at 12.57 seconds. Her current wind-legal personal-best time comes in at 12.55, which she ran at least year’s NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene.

In the 400-meter hurdles, LSU currently holds two times in the top-10. Shani’a Bellamy was on a tear this past weekend in a couple events, but especially in the 400mH where she clocked a time of 55.96 seconds. Her time ranks seconds in the nation and sixth in the world. Sean Burrell ran his first 400mH in Texas, clocking a time of 50.26 in the prelims before skipping out on the final.

While being the starter for the best 4×100 in the nation, Hicklin also showed up big this past week in the long jump. The senior jumped a season-best 26’ 1” (7.95m) on his first leap of the day, which ranks sixth in the nation.

Tzuriel Pedigo launched a rocket in the javelin throw, reaching a distance of 254’ 7” (77.61m) on his fifth throw of the afternoon on Friday. Pedigo earned fourth at Texas Relays and currently ranks third in the nation. He currently holds the LSU record of 258’ 10” (78.90m), which he set at last year’s NCAA Outdoor Championships.

LSU currently has 13 marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this season; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

Men’s 4×100 A – No. 1 – 38.53

Alia Armstrong – No. 2 – 100-meter hurdles – 12.57

Shani’a Bellamy – No. 2 – 400-meter hurdles – 55.96

Tzuriel Pedigo – No. 3 – Javelin throw – 77.61m

Thelma Davies – No. 5 – 200 meter – 22.91

Leah Phillips – No. 5 – 100-meter hurdles – 12.89

Women’s 4×100 A – No. 5 – 43.27

Brandon Hicklin – No. 5 – Long jump – 7.95m

Sean Burrell – No. 6 – 400-meter hurdles – 50.26

Women’s 4×100 B – No. 6 – 43.30

Claudio Romero – No. 6 – Discus throw –61.30m

Thelma Davies – No. 7 – 100 Meter – 11.19

Da’Marcus Fleming – No. 10 – 100 meter – 10.13

2023 LSU Outdoor Rankings

LSU Women – No. 1 – March 27

LSU Men – No. 2 – March 27

LSU Women – No. 6 – April 3

LSU Men – No. 5 – April 3

