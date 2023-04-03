LSU Gold
Shop
Nike Black LSU Tigers 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt
Nike Black LSU Tigers 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt $34.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Gymnastics

Gallery: Gymnastics NCAA Regional Finals

+0
Gallery: Gymnastics NCAA Regional Finals
Olivia Dunne | Photo by: Chris Parent
| Photo by: Chris Parent
Alyona Shchennikova | Photo by: Chris Parent
| Photo by: Chris Parent
Olivia Dunne | Photo by: Chris Parent
Elena Arenas | Photo by: Chris Parent
Elena Arenas | Photo by: Chris Parent
Jay Clark | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
KJ Johnson | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Olivia Dunne | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alexis Jeffrey | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alexis Jeffrey | Photo by: Chris Parent
Tori Tatum | Photo by: Chris Parent
Tori Tatum | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
| Photo by: Chris Parent
Alyona Shchennikova | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alexis Jeffrey | Photo by: Chris Parent
Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Chris Parent
Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Chris Parent
Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alyona Shchennikova | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alyona Shchennikova | Photo by: Chris Parent
Chase Brock | Photo by: Chris Parent
Elena Arenas | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
| Photo by: Chris Parent
| Photo by: Chris Parent
| Photo by: Chris Parent
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Chris Parent
Aleah Finnegan, Kai Rivers, Haleigh Bryant, Ashley Cowan | Photo by: Chris Parent
| Photo by: Chris Parent
Kai Rivers | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alyona Shchennikova | Photo by: Chris Parent

Related Stories

Bryant Named WCGA Central Region Gymnast Of The Year

Bryant Named WCGA Central Region Gymnast Of The Year

Gymnastics Advances to NCAA Semifinals

Gymnastics Advances to NCAA Semifinals

Gymnastics Competes For 14th Regional Title On Sunday

Gymnastics Competes For 14th Regional Title On Sunday