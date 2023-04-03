Barnes Heads to Sheffield for British World Trials

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU swimmer Megan Barnes heads to Sheffield in England to compete in the British World Trials with the event beginning on April 4 and concluding on April 9. She will compete in 100-free, 200-free, 400-free, and 800-free while representing LSU abroad.

With the competitive opportunity, Barnes is attempting to qualify for a spot on the World Championships team. On the LSU all-time top-10 list, she holds a spot in three different events.

She holds spot No. 7 in the 100-free (48.96), No. 2 in the 200-free (1:45.26), and No. 2 in the 500-free (4:45.38).

Barnes, a native of London, England, closed her first season in the purple and gold with an NCAA Championships berth in the 100-free, 200-free and 500-free. She finished the SEC Championships with a gold medal in the 400-free relay. Alongside Maggie MacNeil, Katarina Milutinovich, and Michaela de Villiers, she earned was a part of one of the eight gold-medal winning events.