No. 5 Tigers Go 1-3 in the East Meets West Invitational; Falling to No. 2 USC, No. 3 UCLA and No. 8 Hawaii

Manhattan Beach, Cal. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team goes 1-3 at the East Meets West Invitational, moving to 18-8 overall.

“This weekend was challenging,” said head coach Russell Brock. “This is probably the first time this year when we were outplayed. This is an unforgiving trip. When you play good teams every time you step in the sand you have to be mentally strong. We definitely had lots of great moments, but at the end of the weekend we came up short of our expectations. I’m still proud of this group and believe in who we are.”

LSU will travel to Tallahassee, Florida for the Unconquered Invitational to face Southern Miss, FAU, No. 7 LMU and No. 4 FSU.

“We have to recover from a lot of taxing play and some long travel so we can get back to work before we head out for some more tough and important matches this weekend,” said Brock. “I’d love to say we are just fine tuning, but we still have some significant work to do. Good thing is I genuinely believe that we will make big improvements, but it will be a balancing act to recover and still train.”

The Tigers began the day with a 3-2 win over No. 7 LMU. Grace Seits and Parker Bracken started off the day with a win on Court 2, 21-12 and 21-13. Lara Boos and Ella Larkin won Court 4, 22-20 and 21-17. Kylie DeBerg and Ellie Shank forfeited Court 1 due to an injury. Hannah Brister and Reilly Allred battled it out on Court 3 to earn the win, 21-18 and 32-20. Brooke Blutreich and Amber Haynes fought hard on Court 5, but lost; 16-21, 21-19 and 11-15.

After a break, LSU falls to No. 8 Hawaii 2-3. Boos and Larkin won Court 4, 21-19 and 21-11. Seits and Bracken won the three-set battle on Court 2; 15-21, 21-13 and 15-11. Brister and Allred lost in three on Court 3; 18-21, 25-23 and 13-15. Elizabeth Masters and and Cassidy Chambers made their first appearance for the day on Court 5, but lost in three; 21-18, 17-21 and 11-15. DeBerg and Shank lost Court 1, 23-25 and 16-21.

LSU – 3, ULM – 2

Melanie Paul (LSU) and Vilhelmiina Prihti (LMU) def. Ellie Shank and Kylie DeBerg (LSU) 21-12, 21-0

Parker Bracken and Grace Seits (LSU) def. Alisha Stevens and Emily Anderson (LMU) 21-12, 21-13

Reilly Allred and Hannah Brister (LSU) def. Chloe Hooker and Isabelle Reffel (LMU) 21-18, 32-20

Ella Larkin and Lara Boos (LSU) def. Jacinda Ramirez and Kristine Garder (LMU) 22-20, 21-17

Isabelle Tucker and Madi Firnett (LMU) def. Amber Haynes and Brooke Blutreich (LSU) 21-19, 19-21, 15-11

Hawaii – 3, LSU – 2

Brooke Van Kickle and Kaylee Glagau (UH) def. Ellsi Shank and Kylie DeBerg (LSU) 25-23, 21-16

Parker Bracken and Grace Seits def. Jaime Santer and Llihia Huddleston (UH) 15-21, 21-13, 15-11

Kylin Loker and Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Reilly Allred and Hannah Brister (LSU) 21-18, 23-25, 15-13

Ella Larkin and Lara Boos (LSU) def. Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo (UH) 21-19, 21-11

Sydney Miller and Chandler Cowell (UH) def. Elizabeth Masters and Cassidy Chambers (LSU) 18-21, 21-17, 15-11 s