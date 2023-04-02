LSU Gold
Men's Golf

LSU Men's Golf To Appear In New Valero College Event

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team will be part of a new 2023 fall golf event this September announced this week at the Valero Texas Open PGA Tour stop.

Valero Energy Corporation and Valero Texas Open officials announced the launch of the Valero Texas Collegiate which will be held at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course, home of the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open.

The event will feature some of the finest college golfers in the country as well as some storied golf programs in the NCAA, with the individual winner of the tournament receiving an exemption into the 2024 Valero Texas Open.

The University of Texas at San Antonio will serve as the tournament host and compete with teams that include the current top-ranked Vanderbilt (1), Oklahoma (13), Georgia Southern (18), Virginia (21), Baylor University (25), Texas Christian University (27), Georgia (30), Louisville (31), LSU (43), Florida Gulf Coast University (85). Tournament officials will be confirming the twelfth and final team in this year’s field in the weeks ahead.

The dates are Sept. 8-11, 2023.

