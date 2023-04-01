Fayetteville, Ark. – The No. 44 LSU men’s tennis team (11-7, 2-6 SEC) defeated No. 59 Arkansas (12-9, 0-8 SEC) by a score of 5-1 on Friday, March 31 at the Billingsley Tennis Center.

Doubles

Julien Penzlin and George Stoupe faced Jacob Sweeny and Foster Rogers on court 3, winning 6-2.

In the No. 2 spot, Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard competed against Stefanos Savva and Alan Sau Franco. The Razorback duo won 6-4.

No. 48 Stefan Latinovic and Nick Watson faced Adrien Burdet and Melvin Manuel. The Tiger pair won the match and secured the doubles point 7-5. LSU took the lead 1-0.

Singles

In the No. 1 spot, No. 58 Ronnie Hohmann took the court against Savva. The Tiger won in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. LSU’s score advanced to 2-0.

Penzlin competed against Benedikit Emesz on court 5. The Razorback won the match 6-3, 6-3 and placed Arkansas on the scoreboard 2-1.

No. 92 Dong faced Burdet on court 3, winning 6-2, 6-3. LSU’s score extended to 3-0.

Hotard went against Sau Franco in the No. 4 spot. The Tiger secured the victory in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 and clinched the match for LSU 4-1.

On Court 2, Latinovic faced Manuel for a three set battle. Set one went to the Razorback 6-2. Latinovic came back to win the match 6-4, 6-1. The final score was 5-1 LSU.

Stoupe competed against Gerard Planells. The Razorback took set one 6-4. Set two was tied 5-5 when the match went unfinished.

Up Next

The Tigers will travel to Oxford to face Ole Miss on Sunday, April 2 at 1:00 p.m. CT.

#44 LSU 5, #59 Arkansas 1

Singles competition

#58 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. Stefanos Savva (ARKM) 6-1, 6-4

2. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Melvin Manuel (ARKM) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1

3. #92 Chen Dong (LSU ) def. Adrien Burdet (ARKM) 6-2, 6-3

4. Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Alan Sau Franco (ARKM) 6-4, 6-1

5. Benedikt Emesz (ARKM) def. Julien Penzlin (LSU) 6-3, 6-3

6. Gerard Planelles (ARKM) v. George Stoupe (LSU) 6-4, 5-5 uf

Doubles competition

#48 Stefan Latinovic/Nick Watson (LSU) def. Adrien Burdet/Melvin Manuel (ARKM) 7-5

2. Stefanos Savva/Alan Sau Franco (ARKM) def. Chen Dong/Welsh Hotard (LSU) 6-4

3. Julien Penzlin/George Stoupe (LSU) def. Jacob Sweeney/Foster Rogers (ARKM) 6-2

Match Notes:

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (1,5,3,4,2)