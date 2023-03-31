Women’s Tennis Defeated by No. 4 Georgia, 5-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (9-7, 2-6 SEC) was defeated by the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs (15-3, 8-0 SEC) by a score of 5-2 on Friday night at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“Credit to Georgia,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “They’re one of the best teams this year for a reason. They’re well coached and played with a lot of composure tonight.”

“I loved the start we had in doubles, and we were right in there on several courts in singles and just couldn’t take the opportunities when we got them. Safiya (Carrington) played tremendous singles tonight and earned a great win. We’ll learn and build from tonight and look forward to welcoming another strong team in the form of Tennessee to our courts on Sunday.”

Doubles Results

No. 55 Anastasiya Komar and Kylie Collins gave the Tigers the start they were looking for in doubles with a strong 6-1 win at the top court over Ania Hertel and Dasha Vidmanova.

The Tigers clinched the doubles point at the No. 2 court, where Safiya and Noor Carrington earned their first ranked win as a doubles duo when they took down No. 31 Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn, 6-3.

Singles Results

The Bulldogs claimed the first singles point of the match at the No. 6 singles spot, where Grant defeated Noor Carrington by a score of 6-0, 6-2.

Georgia took a 2-1 lead after No. 8 Lea Ma handed No. 27 Komar her first singles defeat in dual play at the No. 1 singles spot. Ma took an early lead in the first set and went on to win 6-1 before claiming the second set, 6-3.

The lead was extended to 3-1 in the match after Meg Kowalski defeated Nikita Vishwase at the No. 5 court. Kowalski won the first set by a score of 6-2 and held off a second set charge from Vishwase to narrowly win 6-4 and secure the court.

Safiya Carrington made it 3-2 in the match and earned her first ranked singles win of the year after defeating No. 57 Anastasiia Lopata in straight sets at the No. 4 spot. In a close first set, Carrington edged her opponent to get a 6-4 win. The second set saw the senior take an early lead and not look back as she won 6-3. The win is Carrington’s ninth in dual matches this season and her fifth in conference play.

Georgia clinched the match at the No. 3 court, where No. 60 Mell Reasco was victorious over Nina Geissler. The two players battled back and forth in the first set and required a tiebreaker after splitting 12 games, 6-6. The tiebreaker saw neither player able to pull away, but Reasco scored back to back points and squeaked out an 8-6 win. In the second set, Geissler took a 2-1 lead but injured her knee while pursuing a return. The senior finished the match but could not play at full speed as Reasco went on to win 6-2 and give Georgia their fourth point of the night.

The final point of the night went to Georgia after No. 10 Vidmanova defeated No. 22 Collins in a Top 25 battle at the No. 2 court. Vidmanova claimed the first set by a score of 6-4 before Collins replied with a 6-3 win in the second set to force a third. The third set saw Vidmanova recover with a 6-1 win to secure her court and make the final score 5-2 in favor of Georgia.

Up Next

The Tigers will conclude the weekend by hosting No. 14 Tennessee at noon CT on Sunday, April 2.

#4 Georgia 5, #43 LSU 2

Singles competition

#8 Lea Ma (UGA) def. #27 Anastasiya Komar (LSU) 6-1, 6-3 #10 Dasha Vidmanova (UGA) def. #22 Kylie Collins (LSU) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 #60 Mell Reasco (UGA) def. Nina Geissler (LSU) 7-6(6), 6-2 Safiya Carrington (LSU) def. #57 Anastasiia Lopata (UGA) 6-4, 6-3 Meg Kowalski (UGA) def. Nikita Vishwase (LSU) 6-2, 6-4 Guillermina Grant (UGA) def. Noor Carrington (LSU) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles competition

#55 Anastasiya Komar/Kylie Collins (LSU) def. Ania Hertel/Dasha Vidmanova (UGA) 6-1 Safiya Carrington/Noor Carrington (LSU) def. #31 Guillermina Grant/Mai Nirundorn (UGA) 6-3 Nina Geissler/Nikita Vishwase (LSU) vs. #44 Mell Reasco/Meg Kowalski (UGA) 5-5, unfinished