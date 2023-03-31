LSU Women and Men Break School DMR Records on Day Two of Texas Relays

AUSTIN, Texas – The LSU track and field program wrapped up day two of the 95th Texas Relays on Friday. The Tigers advanced four student-athletes and two relay teams to the finals, before breaking both LSU DMR records to close out the day.

Final Results

The men’s 4×100-meter relay team consisting of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Godson Oghenebrume continue to dominate the event. They swept the competition in the prelims with a time of 39.01 seconds, beating out the second best team that clocked a time of 39.43 in the same heat. The 4×100 finals for the men are set to start at 1:30 p.m. CT tomorrow afternoon.

On the women’s side, the C team consisting of Alia Armstrong, Leah Phillips, Tionna Beard-Brown, and Thelma Davies took first in their heat with a time of 44.31Q. This is the third 4×100 women’s team from LSU to record a top-10 time in the nation this season. LSU will run in the final tomorrow at 1:34 p.m.

Three women qualified for the final in the 100-meter hurdles at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday. Phillips led the way with a time of 12.99w, winning heat five by .09 seconds and take third overall. Right behind Phillips was Armstrong with a time of 13.04w seconds, taking fourth overall and winning her heat. Shani’a Bellamy qualified by time with 13.08w, finishing seventh overall and third in heat three.

Davies has had an impressive outdoor season at this point to say the least. The Jamaican recorded the fastest wind-legal 100-meter time in the nation with 11.19 seconds. The time earned her a win in the fourth heat and gave her fourth-place overall heading into the final tomorrow. The 100m finals are set to start at 3:05 p.m. for the women.

In discus, senior Claudio Romero took third place after tying his season-best throw of 201’ 1” (61.30m). This throw ranks third on the all-time LSU performance list and keeps him in the top-five in the nation this outdoor season.

To close out the day in fascinating fashion, LSU put in the best DMR performances ever seen in Tiger uniforms. The women’s DMR team consisting of Cindy Bourdier, Garriel White, Michaela Rose, and Lorena Rangel-Batres clocked a time of 10:59.86 to take first. Their time is an LSU record, Texas Relays record, and the No. 1 time in the nation. The men’s team consisting of Alex Selles, Mats Swanson, Ashton Hicks, and Davis Bove clocked a time of 9:43.63 to set the new LSU record and take second place.

Additional Personal-Best Times

Kennedi Sanders – 100 meter – 11.62

Up Next

LSU is prepped for the final day of competition at the Texas Relays on Saturday. Events start at 10:00 a.m.

