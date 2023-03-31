LSU Athletics to Host Championship Watch Party for Women's Basketball on Sunday at PMAC

BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics will hold a watch party inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday for the NCAA Championship game set to air on ABC at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Admission is free, and doors to the PMAC will open at 1:30 p.m. Fans are asked to enter through the upper southeast and upper southwest entrances to the PMAC. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

Free parking is available on campus for fans attending the watch party in lots 101 and 401 (south stadium).

Check back on LSUsports.net or @LSUwbkb on Twitter for the latest updates.