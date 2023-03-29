Track & Field Set for Three Days of 95th Texas Relays

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU made the trip west for three days of some of the best track and field you will see throughout the year. The Texas Relays will be hosted in Austin, Texas at the Mike A. Myers Stadium. All three days of competition can be streamed on the Longhorn Network.

LSU will have 33 athletes (18 men, 15 women) competing this weekend in Austin. The Tigers are set to kick off their week with Shani’a Bellamy in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday. The meet will require a Longhorn Network subscription or a tv provider/streaming service that Longhorn Network is accessible through.

Thursday (6:30 p.m.) | Friday (9:30 a.m.) | Friday (5:00 p.m.) | Saturday (1:30 p.m.)

Thursday’s events will see the Tigers take on the 400-meter hurdles, 1500 meter, and 3,000-meter steeplechase. Sean Burrell will be making his much-anticipated debut in the 400-meter hurdles for the 2023 season. The reigning two-time NCAA Champions holds a personal-best time of 47.85 seconds in the event.

The Tigers will look to defend their No. 1 ranking on the women’s side and their No. 2 ranking on the men’s side. They are the highest ranked team for both sides at this week’s competition. A competition guide containing all the Tigers performing this week will be released tomorrow. The guide will also contain Tiger Olympians that will be performing at the meet.

Teams Attending

Alongside Texas, other teams competing at the Texas Relays will be Ole Miss, Kentucky, California, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Iowa, Auburn, Clemson, TCU, Houston and more.

