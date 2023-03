DALLAS – LSU’s practice on Thursday at noon CT in American Airlines Arena will be open for fans and media to attend as the Tigers prepare for the Final Four.

The practice will begin at noon and run until 12:50. LSU will face Virginia Tech on Friday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN in the national semifinal.

The Tigers are in the Final Four for the first time since 2008, the final year when LSU reached five Final Fours in a row.