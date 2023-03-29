LSU Gold
Lindblad Named SEC Golfer of the Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior Ingrid Lindblad was named Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Week after her record adding 11th collegiate win on Sunday at the Clemson Invitational.

Lindblad was a part of a four-way title tie at the tournament at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, South Carolina. She fired a three-round total of 5-under par 211 with rounds of 75-67-69.

It was he second consecutive year to win or share medalist honors at the Clemson Invitational. It was her second time to win in the 2022-23 season and has had six top 10 finishes in seven college events this season.

As a team, Lindblad helped the Tigers to a runner-up finish at Clemson at 7-under par for the 54 holes.

Lindblad is averaging 70.24 for 21 rounds with 12 of the 21 rounds at par or under.

