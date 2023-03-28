Week Seven National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – In the latest batch of national rankings, LSU holds its place inside the top 15 in both the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll, and rank No. 11 in both the D1Softball Poll and the Extra Inning Softball Poll.

The Tigers remain at No. 12 in the USA Softball Poll and moves up to No. 14 in the NFCA Poll. LSU was 3-1 last week, including a 2-1 series win at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss.

LSU has a bye week in SEC play and will host the 2023 Purple & Gold Challenge March 30 – April 2 at Tiger Park. The Tigers will welcome BYU, Louisiana Tech, and NC State to Baton Rouge.

