Armstrong Earns Back-To-Back SEC Weekly Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – The conference office announced that Alia Armstrong was all named SEC Women’s Runner of the Week on Tuesday afternoon. This is her second honor through two weeks of the outdoor season.

Last weekend Armstrong recorded two NCAA-leading times at the Hurricane Invitational in Coral Gables, Fla. In her first meet back since the indoor-season opener, Armstrong took first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.06 seconds (+1.9). She then took part of the 4×100-meter relay team that placed first among collegians with a time of 44.02 seconds. Those two times earned her the first SEC weekly honor of the season.

Armstrong came back for more this past weekend at the Battle on the Bayou as she became the first women to go sub-13 seconds in the 100mH this season with a time of 12.82 seconds. She also helped improve her team’s 4×100 national-lead with a time of 43.27 seconds.

She currently holds two national leads and is part of the newly ranked No. 1 women’s team in the nation. Armstrong has yet to lose a race to any collegiate runners this season through four races.

LSU SEC Athletes of the Week – Outdoors

Alia Armstrong – Women’s Runner of the Week (March 21)

Da’Marcus Fleming – Men’s Runner of the Week (March 21)

Tzuriel Pedigo – Men’s Field Athlete of the Week (March 21)

Alia Armstrong – Women’s Runner of the Week (March 28)

