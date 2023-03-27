USTFCCCA Outdoor Rankings – March 27, 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released their first list of national rankings for the 2023 outdoor season on Monday. The LSU women’s squad opens the year up at the No. 1 spot, while the men open up at No. 2 in the Nation.

This is the highest ranking the Tigers for the men and women have had since the 2021 outdoor season.

Seven of LSU’s top-10 rankings come from their men’s and women’s relay teams. The women hold four of those, highlighted by their national lead in the 4×100-meter relay with a time of 43.27 seconds. The men’s 4×100 team also holds the national lead with a time of 38.91 seconds. Both national leads rank second in the world to start off the outdoor season.

Alia Armstrong has been sending waves throughout the nation for her first two weeks back since she last appeared in the first meet of the indoor season. At the Hurricane Invitational Armstrong ran a time of 13.06 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles to set the standard for the nation. This past weekend at the Battle on the Bayou she became the first athlete to go sub-13 seconds this season with a time of 12.82 seconds. The junior has also been a big reason for the 4×100 team’s success this season, helping set the national lead for the event both weeks.

On the men’s side, Da’Marcus Fleming has also been on a tear to start the new season. Fleming currently holds the top time in the nation for the 100 meter at 10.13 seconds, which he record last week at the Hurricane Invitational. Fleming is also a part of the 4×100 team that has set the national lead for two weeks in-a-row.

LSU currently has 18 marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this season; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

Alia Armstrong – No. 1 – 100-meter hurdles – 12.82

Da’Marcus Fleming – No. 1 – 100 meter – 10.13

Women’s 4×100 A – No. 1 – 43.27

Men’s 4×100 A – No. 1 – 38.91

Leah Phillips – No. 2 – 100-meter hurdles – 12.89

Tzuriel Pedigo – No. 2 – Javelin throw – 244’ 7” (74.54m)

Women’s 4×100 B – No. 2 – 44.02

Women’s 4×400 A – No. 2 – 3:33.13

Men’s 4×400 A – No. 3 – 3:06.00

Claudio Romero – No. 4 – Discus throw – 201’ 1” (61.30m)

Thelma Davies – No. 5 – 200 meter – 23.19

Women’s 4×400 B – No. 5 – 3:35.27

Men’s 4×400 B – No. 5 – 3:06.30

Brandon Hicklin – No. 6 – 100 Meter – 10.19

Tionna Beard-Brown – No. 8 – 100 Meter – 11.33

Thelma Davies – No. 8 – 100 Meter – 11.33

Shani’a Bellamy – No. 9 – 100-meter hurdles – 13.26

Leah Phillips – No. 10 – 400-meter hurdles – 57.54

2023 LSU Outdoor Rankings

LSU Women – No. 1 – March 27

LSU Men – No. 2 – March 27

