Women’s Tennis Falls at Alabama, 4-2

Tuscaloosa, Ala. – The LSU women’s tennis team (9-6, 2-5 SEC) was defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide (10-7, 3-4 SEC) by a score of 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“Credit to Alabama for a strong performance today,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “Jenny (Mainz, head coach) has done a fantastic job for her program for many years and her team this year is no different. Nas (Komar) and Kylie (Collins) earned another strong win in doubles and they carried their performance over to singles with two strong wins, so big credit for a fantastic performance today from them.”

“It’s good to get experience on the road in tough conference matches, but we’re excited for the opportunities ahead this upcoming week when we host two of the top teams in the conference (No. 4 Georgia and No. 12 Tennessee) at the LSU Tennis Complex. We’ve shown in matches these past few weeks we’re able to compete with the best, we just have to take our opportunities.”

Doubles Results

The No. 55-ranked duo of Anastasiya Komar and Kylie Collins earned their second straight ranked win at the top singles court as they narrowly took down No. 34 Anne Marie Hiser and Loudmilla Bencheikh by a score of 6-4.

Alabama struck back at the No. 3 court, where sisters Kasia and Ola Pitak came out on top in a close 7-5 match over Nina Geissler and Nikita Vishwase.

The Crimson Tide clinched the doubles point after a gritty match at the No. 2 spot between the pair of Petra Sedlackova and Anna Parkhomenko and LSU’s Noor and Safiya Carrington. The two teams traded games back and forth and were split at 6-6, requiring a tiebreaker to decide it. In the tiebreaker, the Alabama pair held a narrow lead after the first few points and stayed on top as they went on to win 7-4.

Singles Results

Alabama scored the first singles point from the No. 5 court after Hiser took down Vishwase. Hiser won set one, 6-1, and repeated the scoreline in the second.

The lead was extended to 3-0 after Klara Milicevic defeated Noor Carrington by a score of 6-2, 6-3, at the No. 6 spot.

LSU earned its first point of the match at the top singles court, where No. 27 Komar earned her 11th straight set win in dual matches this season when she defeated Bencheikh. Komar took the first set by a margin of 6-2 before holding off a surge from her opponent in the second set to win 7-5. With the win, Komar’s unbeaten record in dual play improved to 14-0 and her overall record moved to 28-5 on the year.

No. 22 Collins made it 3-2 in the match after defeating Pitak in straight sets at the No. 2 spot. Collins overcame a slow start in the first set and outlasted her opponent in the first set to narrowly win, 7-5. In the second set, Collins won by a 6-3 margin to earn her 10th win in singles on the year.

The Crimson Tide clinched the match at the No. 3 court, where Sedlackova defeated Safiya Carrington in three sets. Carrington won the first set, 6-3, before Sedlackova equalized with a 6-3 win of her own in the second set to extend the match. In the third set, Sedlackova carried her momentum over and played well en route to a 6-2 win and making the final score 4-2 in the team match.

Up Next

LSU hosts No. 4 Georgia at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, March 31, at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Follow Us

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten , on Instagram @LSUWTen , and on www.Facebook.com/lsuwten.

#58 Alabama 4, #37 LSu 3

Singles competition

#27 Anastasiya Komar (LSU) def. Loudmilla Bencheikh (UA) 6-2, 7-5 #22 Kylie Collins (LSU) def. Ola Pitak (UA) 7-5, 6-3 Petra Sedlackova (UA) def. Safiya Carrington (LSU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 Anna Parkhomenko (UA) vs. Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-4, 5-3, unfinished Anne Marie Hiser (UA) def. Nikita Vishwase (LSU) 6-1, 6-1 Klara Milicevic (UA) def. Noor Carrington (LSU) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles competition

#55 Anastasiya Komar/Kylie Collins (LSU) def. #34 Anne Marie Hiser/Loudmilla Bencheikh (UA) 6-4 Petra Sedlackova/Anna Parkhomenko (UA) def. Safiya Carrington/Noor Carrington (LSU) 7-6 (7-4) Kasia Pitak/Ola Pitak (UA) def. Nina Geissler/Nikita Vishwase (LSU) 7-5