BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 51 LSU men’s tennis team (10-7, 1-6 SEC) defeated No. 48 Alabama (9-11, 1-6 SEC) by a score of 4-3 and Alcorn State (3-15) by a score of 7-0 on Sunday, March 26 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Alabama Match

Doubles

No. 48 Stefan Latinovic and Nick Watson faced Filip Planinsek and German Samofalov on court 1. The Alabama duo won the match 6-1.

On court No. 3, Julien Penzlin and George Stoupe competed against Joao Ferreira and Matias Ponce De Leon. The Tigers took the match 7-5.

Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard faced Enzo Aguiard and Zach Foster in the No. 2 spot, clinching the doubles point 7-5. LSU took the lead 1-0.

Singles

On court 5, Stoupe faced Roan Jones. The Crimson Tide won the match in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 placing Alabama on the scoreboard 1-1.

Hotard competed against Samofalov in the No. 4 spot. The Tiger won the match 6-1, 6-3 and put LSU back in the lead 2-1.

No. 58 Hohmann took the court against No. 83 Planinsek in the No. 1 spot. Hohmann fought hard but Planinsek took the match 6-4, 6-4. Alabama and LSU once again tied at 2-2.

On court 6, Penzlin faced Zach Foster. The Tiger won the match 6-3, 7-5 and extended LSU’s score to 3-2.

No. 92 Dong faced Ponce De Leon on court 3. Dong secured the match 6-4, 7-5 and clinched the victory for LSU 4-2.

On court 2, Latinovic competed against No. 88 Aguiard in a three set battle. The Tiger took set one 6-3, but Aguiard came back to win the match 6-4, 6-0. The final score of the match was 4-3 LSU.

Alcorn State Match

Doubles

Stoupe and Penzlin paired up on court 1 against Dakota Fernandez and Isaac Santitto. The Tiger duo won 6-0.

On court 3, Dong and Ben Koch teamed up for the first time this season against Luka Andonov and Arne Sohmer, clinching the doubles point 6-1. LSU took the lead 1-0.

No. 80 Hohmann and Watson faced Luka Rodic and Nikola Kijac, winning 6-2.

Singles

On Court 1, No. 58 Hohmann defeated Fernandez 6-0, 6-0. LSU’s lead extended to 2-0.

Koch competed against Santitto in the No. 6 spot. The Tiger won in straight sets 6-1, 6-0 and advanced LSU’s lead to 3-0.

Stoupe faced Kijac on court 2, winning the match 6-2, 6-0 and clinching the match 4-0 for LSU. The rest of the matches continued to play out.

In the No. 4 spot, Ambrosio competed against Andonov, securing the match in straight sets 6-1, 6-3. LSU’s lead advanced to 5-0.

Watson faced Sohmer on court 5. The Tiger won 6-1, 6-3 and extended LSU’s lead to 6-0.

Penzlin took on Rodic in the No. 3 spot. Set one went to Rodic 6-3. Penzlin came back to win the match 6-3, 10-6. The final score of the match was 7-0 LSU.

Up Next

The Tigers will hit the road to face Arkansas in Fayetteville on Friday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m. CT.

#51 LSU 4, #48 Alabama 3

Singles competition

#83 Filip Planinsek (UA) def. #58 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 6-4, 6-4 #88 Enzo Aguiard (UA) def. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 Chen Dong (LSU) def. Matias Ponce De Leon (UA) 6-4, 7-5 Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. German Samofalov (UA) 6-1, 6-3 Roan Jones (UA) def. George Stoupe (LSU) 6-1, 6-2 Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Zach Foster (UA) 6-3, 7-5

Doubles competition

Filip Planinsek/German Samofalov (UA) def. #48 Stefan Latinovic/Nick Watson (LSU) 6-1 Chen Dong/Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Enzo Aguiard/Zach Foster (UA) 7-5 Julien Penzlin/George Stoupe (LSU) def. Joao Ferreira/Matias Ponce De Leon (UA) 7-5

Match Notes:

Alabama 9-11; National ranking #48

LSU 9-7; National ranking #51

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (5,1,4,6,3,2)

#51 LSU 7, Alcorn State 0

Singles competition

#58 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. Dakota Fernandez (ASU) 6-0, 6-0 George Stoupe (LSU) def. Nikola Kijac (ASU) 6-2, 6-0 Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Luka Rodic (ASU) 3-6, 6-3, 10-6 Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) def. Luka Andonov (ASU) 6-1, 6-3 Nick Watson (LSU) def. Arne Sohmer (ASU) 6-1, 6-3 Ben Koch (LSU) def. Isaac Santitto (ASU) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles competition

George Stoupe/Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Dakota Fernandez/Isaac Santitto (ASU) 6-0 #80 Ronald Hohmann/Nick Watson (LSU) def. Luka Rodic/Nikola Kijac (ASU) 6-2 Chen Dong/Ben Koch (LSU) def. Luka Andonov/Arne Sohmer (ASU) 6-1

Match Notes:

Alcorn State 3-15

LSU 10-7; National ranking #51

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (1,6,2,4,5,3)





