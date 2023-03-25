Tiger Golfers Move To Second Place; Lindblad Posts 67

BATON ROUGE – Ingrid Lindblad posted a clean card of 5-under par 67 Saturday in the second round of the Clemson Invitational as the No. 3 ranked LSU Tigers moved to second entering Sunday’s final round.

Lindblad, in her senior season, moved up 30 spots in the individual competition and stands in a group tied for sixth at 2-under par 142 after 36 holes with rounds of 75-67. Also sharing that sixth spot with her is LSU sophomore Aine Donegan, who posted her second consecutive round of 1-under 71 to also stand at 142.

The Tigers as a team posted a 4-under par 284 on the second day to stand at 4-under 572 (288-284) after two days of play at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, South Carolina. Host Clemson remains on top three strokes ahead of LSU at 7-under par 569 (281-288).

SEC teams are 2-3-4 in the standings after the second round with Ole Miss third at 3-under 573 with Kentucky at even par 576 in fourth. Maryland, Tennessee and Virginia Tech are tied for fifth in the 16-team field at 4-over par 580.

Lindblad, who started on the second hole in the shotgun format in a round delayed by early morning weather, birdied the par four third and the par three fourth holes and the par 4 eighth and ninth holes to get to 4-under after eight holes. Her fifth birdie came on the par 5 11th hole and she then finished her round with eight straight pars.

It was her seventh round of 67 or lower this season for the Swedish golfer.

Donegan, who started on the opening hole, turned at 1-over par for the round, but responded with birdies on the 11th and the par 3 16th holes to get back to 1-under for the second straight day.

The native of Ireland has posted seven birdies through her first two rounds.

Also shooting 1-under 71 on the day was freshman Edit Hertzman who had three birdies and LSU also counted a 3-over 75 on the day from senior Latanna Stone.

After 36 holes, LSU continues to led the field in par 3 scoring at 2-under par and LSU is tied for third in the field with 29 birdies.

Lindblad and Donegan are both 2-under for the tournament on the par 3 holes.

The teams will play a shotgun in the final round on Sunday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. CT. Clemson, LSU, Ole Miss and Kentucky will make up the final foursome starting on the first four holes. Live scoring during the round can be found at Golfstat.com.

Clemson Invitational

The Reserve at Lake Keowee – Sunset, South Carolina

Second Round Team Results (Par 288-576)

1 Clemson 281-288 – 569 -7

2 LSU 288-284 – 572 -4

3 Ole Miss 287-286 – 573 -3

4 Kentucky 291-285 – 576 E

T5 Maryland 297-283 – 580 +4

T5 Tennessee 299-281 –580 +4

T5 Virginia Tech 290-290 – 580 +4

8 Vanderbilt 292-295 – 587 +11

9 Oklahoma State 297-294 – 591 +15

T10 Kent State 300-294 – 594 +18

T10 Illinois 302-292 – 594 +18

12 UNCW 299-302 – 601 +25

13 Florida Atlantic 310-302 – 612 +36

T14 Columbia 312-308 – 620 +44

T14 Oklahoma 317-303 – 620 +44

16 Furman 316-305 –621 +45

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144)

1 Annabelle Pancake, Clemson – 69-66 – 135 -9

2 Morgan Ketchum, Virginia Tech – 69-70 – 139 -5

T3 Lynn Lim, Vanderbilt – 70-71 – 141 -3

T3 Sydney Roberts, Clemson – 69-72 – 141 -3

T3 Laney Frye, Kentucky – 74-67 – 141 -3

LSU Scores

T6 Aine Donegan 71-71 – 142 -2

T6 Ingrid Lindblad 75-67 – 142 -2

T23 Latanna Stone 71-75 – 146 +2

T49 Edit Hertzman 81-71 – 152 +8

T49 Carla Tejedo 71-81 – 152 +8