BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 51 LSU men’s tennis team is set to host No. 48 Alabama at 12:00 p.m. followed by Alcorn State at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Fans are invited to play pickleball at the Plex at 10:00 a.m. prior to the Alabama match at noon. Join the Tigers in honoring our Veterans during the match against Alabama.

The Tigers roster currently holds No. 92 Chen Dong and No. 58 Ronnie Hohmann. In doubles Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic are No. 48 in the rankings. Hohmann and Watson also land in the doubles rankings at No. 80.

Scouting the Crimson Tide

Alabama currently holds an overall 9-10 record, going 1-5 in conference play. Most recently, the Crimson Tide fell to Texas A&M. The last time the Tigers faced Alabama was March 20, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, with LSU winning 4-2.

The Crimson Tide currently have two singles players in the rankings with No. 83 Enzo Aguiard and No. 88 Filip Planinsek.

Scouting the Braves

Alcorn State currently holds an overall 3-14 record. The Braves are currently on a three match losing streak after most recently falling to Alabama A&M. The Tigers last faced the Braves on March 27, 2022, in Baton Rouge, with LSU winning 7-0.

