BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 51 LSU men’s tennis team (8-7, 0-6 SEC) fell to No. 7 Georgia (12-5, 6-0 SEC) by a score of 5-2 on Friday, March 24 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Doubles

On court 2, Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard faced Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca. The Bulldogs won the match 6-4.

Julien Penzlin and George Stoupe took on Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston on court 3. The Georgia duo clinched the doubles point 7-5 and secured the lead 1-0.

In the No. 1 spot, No. 48 Stefan Latinovic and Nick Watson faced No. 9 pair Ethan Quinn and Trent Bryde. The Bulldogs won 7-5.

Singles

On court 6, Benjamin Ambrosio faced Miguel Perez Peña.The Bulldog won the match 6-2, 6-1 and advanced Georgia’s lead to 2-0.

No. 92 Dong competed against No. 19 Henning on court 2. The Georgia player won the match 6-4, 6-4 and pushed the score to 3-0.

Hotard faced Bryde in the No. 3 spot. The Bulldog won the match 6-4, 7-5, clinching the match for Georgia 4-0. The remaining matches played out.

Penzlin took the court against No. 116 Giusca in the No. 5 spot. The Tiger won the match 7-5, 6-3 to put LSU on the scoreboard. 4-1.

On court 4, Stoupe faced No. 99 Croyder. Set one went to Stoupe 7-6(3) who went on to win the match 7-5 in the second set. LSU closed the score gap, 4-2. This match secured Stoupe’s second consecutive ranked win of the season.

In the No. 1 spot, Latinovic took the court against No. 4 Quinn. The Tiger took set one 6-3. The Bulldog came back to win the match 7-6(3), 10-8. The final score of the match 5-2 Georgia.

Up Next

The Tigers will be back in the LSU Tennis Complex on Sunday, March 26 for a double header against Alabama at 12:00 p.m. CT followed by Alcorn State at 4:30 p.m. CT. Come out to the Plex to play pickleball at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday before the match against Alabama and join us in honoring our Veterans at Sunday’s match against the Crimson Tide.

Follow Us

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.

#7 Georgia 5, #51 LSU 2

Singles competition

#4 Ethan Quinn (UGA) def. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-8 #19 Philip Henning (UGA) def. #92 Chen Dong (LSU ) 6-4, 6-4 Trent Bryde (UGA) def. Welsh Hotard (LSU) 6-4, 7-5 George Stoupe (LSU) def. #99 Blake Croyder (UGA) 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. #116 Teodor Giusca (UGA) 7-5, 6-3 Miguel Perez Pena (UGA) def. Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles competition

#9 Ethan Quinn/Trent Bryde (UGA) def. #48 Stefan Latinovic/Nick Watson (LSU) 7-5 Philip Henning/Teodor Giusca (UGA) def. Chen Dong/Welsh Hotard (LSU) 6 -4 Blake Croyder/Britton Johnston (UGA) def. Julien Penzlin/George Stoupe (LSU) 7-5

Match Notes:

Georgia 12-5; National ranking #7

LSU 8-7; National ranking #51

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (6,2,3,5,4,1)