LSU Goes 3-0 on Day One of the LSU Beach Invitational, Sweeping No. 13 Washington

Baton Rouge, La. – The No. 5 LSU Beach Volleyball team went undefeated on day one of the LSU Beach Invitational, taking down No. 13 Washington.

“Today was a battle,” said head coach Russell Brock. “I feel like we got tested in different ways in every match and I’m pleased with how we performed and particularly how we finished. Washington is a solid team with a great coaching staff. We knew they would come in and battle for every point. To get a sweep in that situation was a great result.”

On Sunday, LSU will start the day with a top 5 battle against No. 4 FSU at 10:00 a.m. CT before wrapping up the weekend against Southern Mississippi at 3:00 p.m.

“Every time we step into the sand against FSU we know that they will be prepared and talented at every pair,” said Brock. “I felt like we are better since we played them in Gulf Shores and I feel like they are as well. My expectation is that we come out with the same energy, focus and effort that we had tonight…and the focus will be the most important piece. It will be a quick turnaround so recovery is critical. Looking forward to the chance to defend our home sand in the morning.”

The Tigers began the day with a 5-0 sweep over UNO, where all courts won in two sets. Ella Larkin and Lara Boos took care of business on Court 4 winning, 21-15 and 21-8. Melia Lindner and Amber Haynes won Court 5, 21-10 and 21-20. Hannah Brister and Reilly Allred came out on top on Court 3 winning, 21-14 and 21-16. Kylie DeBerg and Ellie Shank won Court 1, 21-13 and 21-19. On Court 2, Grace Seits and Parker Bracken won, 21-10 and 21-16.

After a break, LSU competed against Texas A&M Kingsville, winning 4-1. Larkin and Boos fought on Court 4 winning, 25-23 and 23-21. On Court 5, Cassidy Chambers made her first appearance for the weekend with Lindner but lost the battle; 15-21, 21-17 and 15-11. Seits and Bracken moved over to Court 1 winning, 21-13 and 21-19. Elizabeth Masters made her first appearance with Shank on Court 2 winning, 21-13 and 21-19.

For the final match of the day, the Tigers swept No. 13 Washington. Brooke Blutreich made her first appearance for the weekend with Haynes on Court 5 winning, 21-9 and 21-14. Larkin and Boos went to battle on Court 4 coming out on top winning; 19-21, 21-18 and 15-8. DeBerg and Shank won Court 1, 21-14 and 21-15. Brister and Allred took care of business on Court 3 to finish out the day for the Tigers winning, 21-21 and 21-15.

Due to inclement weather, Sunday’s matches will be played to decision as opposed to being played to completion. For live updates during the matches, follow @LSUBeachVB on Twitter.

LSU 5, UNO 0

Kylie DeBerg/Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Ania Esarte/Maria Ozaeta (UNO) 21-13, 21-19 Grace Seits/Parker Bracken (LSU) def. Trinity Jackson/Alexa Spartz (UNO) 21-10, 21-16 Hannah Brister/Reilly Allred (LSU) def. Hannah Volpi/Valerie Vujnovich (UNO) 21-14, 21-16 Ella Larkin/Lara Boos (LSU) def. Ivana Carvalho Peixe/Serena Baumgart (UNO) 21-15, 21-8 Melia Lindner/Amber Haynes (LSU) def. Rita Zecchin/Valentina Echeverri (UNO) 21-10, 21-20

LSU 4, TAMUCC 1

Grace Seits/Parker Bracken (LSU) def. Kiley Lewis/Giuliana Corrales (TAMUCC) 21-13, 21-13 Liz Masters/Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Kristin Bobay/Chloe Tome (TAMUCC) 21-13, 21-19 Hannah Brister/Reilly Allred (LSU) def. Jade Bennett/Tori Johnson (TAMUCC) 21-18, 21-19 Ella Larkin/Lara Boos (LSU) def. Maria Fernandes/Hannah Doyle (TAMUCC) 25-23, 23-21 Shea Slusser/Kela Moreno (TAMUCC) def. Melia Lindner/Cassidy Chambers (LSU) 21-15, 17-21, 15-11

LSU 5, UW 0