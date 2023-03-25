Baseball Takes Game One in Saturday Doubleheader, 12-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Top-ranked LSU pounded out 16 hits and scratched across 12 runs Saturday which lifted the Tigers to a 12-2 run-rule victory in the first game of a doubleheader and evened the series with No. 6 Arkansas inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improves to 20-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play, while the Razorbacks fall to 20-3 on the season and 4-1 in SEC action. With the win, LSU snaps Arkansas’ 15-game winning streak.

The series finale of the LSU-Arkansas series and the second game of the doubleheader is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. CT first pitch. The contest can be streamed on SEC Network+ and is available to listen to on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

LSU starter Ty Floyd (4-0) impressed during his outing after giving up a home run in the first inning. Floyd fired 6.1 innings and allowed three hits with seven punchouts. He only allowed two runs, one of them earned. Floyd earned his fourth win of the season.

Arkansas opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-run shot to right field from left fielder Jared Wegner. Razorback centerfielder Tayvian Josenberger scored after reaching on a fielding error.

LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews and third baseman Tommy White both reached on two-out singles in the bottom of the inning, but Arkansas starter Will McEntire was able to induce a groundball to end the frame.

McEntire (4-1) was charged with the loss after tossing 4.1 innings and allowing seven runs on nine hits. He gave up all three home runs LSU hitters were able to put over the wall.

The Tigers responded in the bottom of the second with a pair of dingers from second baseman Gavin Dugas and left fielder Tre’ Morgan. The inning started with a walk and a fielder’s choice. With a runner on first, shortstop Jordan Thompson roped a double to right-centerfield, which scored right fielder Josh Pearson from first.

Dugas followed with a two-run shot to give LSU a 3-2 lead, and Morgan lifted a solo home run to right and extended the margin to 4-2. In the third inning, LSU added a run to its total with an RBI triple from Pearson. First baseman Cade Beloso scored following a double and made the score 5-2.

Crews, who extended his hitting streak to 21 games with his first knock, smoked a ball over the left-field wall. The LSU lead increased to 6-2. A wild pitch from Razorback reliever Austin Ledbetter allowed White to score from third to give the Tigers a 7-2 lead.

Morgan and Crews started the sixth inning with a pair of singles. With two men in scoring position, White lifted a sacrifice fly to right field and scored Morgan. Beloso followed suit with another sac fly, which scored Crews to make the score 9-2.

The Tigers put three runs on the board in the seventh, accounting for the final margin in the run-rule victory.