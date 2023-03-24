Track & Field Set to Open Outdoor Home Schedule With Battle on the Bayou

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program is set to host their first of five home meets this season on Saturday. The Battle on the Bayou will start Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. CT at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium, and is free for all fans to attend. There will be no live streams available for this weekend’s meet.

LSU will have 51 athletes (28 men, 23 women) competing this weekend across 25 different events at the Battle on the Bayou. The meet is set to start with the women’s hammer throw at 9:30 a.m. The Tigers will start their day with Jevan Parara and Luke Witte both competing in the men’s hammer throw at 11:00 a.m.

This week three Tigers were SEC athletes of the week for their performances at the Hurricane Invitational in Coral Gables, Fla. Alia Armstrong was the women’s runner of the week after running the fastest time in the nation in the 100-meter hurdles (13.06 seconds). Da’Marcus Fleming also clocked a nation-leading time to earn his honor of the men’s runner of the week, clocking a time of 10.13 seconds in the 100 meter. Tzuriel Pedigo’s arm was launching rockets last week, landing a throw of 244’ 7” (74.54m) and earning the men’s field athlete of the week honor. All three athletes will be competing in the same events again this weekend.

The Bowerman Watch List members, Favour Ofili and Sean Burrell, will both be running in relays this weekend. Ofili is listed to run in the women’s 4×100-meter relay. Burrell is listed to run in the both the 400 meter and 4×400-meter relay this week.

Teams Attending

Alongside LSU, teams competing at the Battle on the Bayou will be Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, New Orleans, Nicholls State, SE Louisiana, South Alabama, Southern University, and others.

Follow Us

