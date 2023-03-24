No. 5 LSU Set to Host the LSU Beach Invitational

Baton Rouge, La. – The No. 5 LSU Beach Volleyball team is set to host the LSU Beach Invitational at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium this coming weekend.

“We can’t wait to play at home,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We had a great week of practice and there’s nothing like the opportunity to test yourself against other teams and this weekend is the next big opportunity.”

The Tigers will play five matches, two featuring ranked opponents before closing out the weekend. On Saturday, LSU takes on UNO at 12:00 p.m. CT, Texas A&M Corpus Christi at 4:00 p.m. and No. 13 Washington at 7:00 p.m. On Sunday, the Tigers face No. 4 FSU at 10:00 a.m. CT and Southern Miss at 3:00 p.m.

“Every match is big for us this weekend,” said Brock. “We are looking forward to the unique tests that every team brings. However, it’s clear that the two ranked teams will be big opportunities to make a statement about who we are. Washington is a team that we’ve never played before. Any time you play someone for the first time, especially a really good team, it’s a great challenge. FSU offers a chance to play a great team that we played last week. It’s rare that you get that opportunity and we are looking forward to that battle.”

LSU is coming of the March to May Tournament in Gulf Shores, Alabama going 2-2 on the weekend, including a win over No. 11 Georgia State.